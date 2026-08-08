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PONX: Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF
PONX exchange rate has changed by 6.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.90 and at a high of 20.32.
Follow Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PONX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF stock is priced at 20.20 today. It trades within 19.90 - 20.32, yesterday's close was 18.93, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of PONX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF is currently valued at 20.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.43% and USD. View the chart live to track PONX movements.
How to buy PONX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF shares at the current price of 20.20. Orders are usually placed near 20.20 or 20.50, while 9 and 1.51% show market activity. Follow PONX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PONX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.65 - 72.51 and current price 20.20. Many compare 3.86% and 32.89% before placing orders at 20.20 or 20.50. Explore the PONX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF in the past year was 72.51. Within 2.65 - 72.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF (PONX) over the year was 2.65. Comparing it with the current 20.20 and 2.65 - 72.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PONX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PONX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.93, and -25.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.93
- Open
- 19.90
- Bid
- 20.20
- Ask
- 20.50
- Low
- 19.90
- High
- 20.32
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 6.71%
- Month Change
- 3.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.89%
- Year Change
- -25.43%