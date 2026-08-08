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POAS: Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd
POAS exchange rate has changed by -5.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.18 and at a high of 0.21.
Follow Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is POAS stock price today?
Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.18 today. It trades within 0.18 - 0.21, yesterday's close was 0.19, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of POAS shows these updates.
Does Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -95.20% and USD. View the chart live to track POAS movements.
How to buy POAS stock?
You can buy Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.18. Orders are usually placed near 0.18 or 0.48, while 36 and -5.26% show market activity. Follow POAS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into POAS stock?
Investing in Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.17 - 7.38 and current price 0.18. Many compare -5.26% and -89.44% before placing orders at 0.18 or 0.48. Explore the POAS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd in the past year was 7.38. Within 0.17 - 7.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd (POAS) over the year was 0.17. Comparing it with the current 0.18 and 0.17 - 7.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch POAS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did POAS stock split?
Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.19, and -95.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.19
- Open
- 0.19
- Bid
- 0.18
- Ask
- 0.48
- Low
- 0.18
- High
- 0.21
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -5.26%
- Month Change
- -5.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -89.44%
- Year Change
- -95.20%