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PLTZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF
PLTZ exchange rate has changed by -20.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.17 and at a high of 12.19.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF stock is priced at 10.25 today. It trades within 10.17 - 12.19, yesterday's close was 12.85, and trading volume reached 8808. The live price chart of PLTZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF is currently valued at 10.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.30% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTZ movements.
How to buy PLTZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF shares at the current price of 10.25. Orders are usually placed near 10.25 or 10.55, while 8808 and -15.57% show market activity. Follow PLTZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.22 - 43.79 and current price 10.25. Many compare -64.35% and -69.77% before placing orders at 10.25 or 10.55. Explore the PLTZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF in the past year was 43.79. Within 5.22 - 43.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF (PLTZ) over the year was 5.22. Comparing it with the current 10.25 and 5.22 - 43.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short PLTR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.85, and -4.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.85
- Open
- 12.14
- Bid
- 10.25
- Ask
- 10.55
- Low
- 10.17
- High
- 12.19
- Volume
- 8.808 K
- Daily Change
- -20.23%
- Month Change
- -64.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -69.77%
- Year Change
- -4.30%