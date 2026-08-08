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PLTY: YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF
PLTY exchange rate has changed by 9.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.95 and at a high of 38.17.
Follow YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTY stock price today?
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 38.12 today. It trades within 35.95 - 38.17, yesterday's close was 34.97, and trading volume reached 303. The live price chart of PLTY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 38.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.34% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTY movements.
How to buy PLTY stock?
You can buy YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 38.12. Orders are usually placed near 38.12 or 38.42, while 303 and 6.04% show market activity. Follow PLTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTY stock?
Investing in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.07 - 43.42 and current price 38.12. Many compare 31.45% and -2.88% before placing orders at 38.12 or 38.42. Explore the PLTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 43.42. Within 26.07 - 43.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) over the year was 26.07. Comparing it with the current 38.12 and 26.07 - 43.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTY stock split?
YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.97, and 2.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.97
- Open
- 35.95
- Bid
- 38.12
- Ask
- 38.42
- Low
- 35.95
- High
- 38.17
- Volume
- 303
- Daily Change
- 9.01%
- Month Change
- 31.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.88%
- Year Change
- 2.34%