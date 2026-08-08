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PLTU: Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares
PLTU exchange rate has changed by 20.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.29 and at a high of 49.86.
Follow Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTU stock price today?
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 49.60 today. It trades within 43.29 - 49.86, yesterday's close was 41.14, and trading volume reached 7488. The live price chart of PLTU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 49.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.91% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTU movements.
How to buy PLTU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 49.60. Orders are usually placed near 49.60 or 49.90, while 7488 and 14.31% show market activity. Follow PLTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 21.04 - 55.77 and current price 49.60. Many compare 73.37% and 15.81% before placing orders at 49.60 or 49.90. Explore the PLTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 55.77. Within 21.04 - 55.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) over the year was 21.04. Comparing it with the current 49.60 and 21.04 - 55.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTU stock split?
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.14, and 29.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.14
- Open
- 43.39
- Bid
- 49.60
- Ask
- 49.90
- Low
- 43.29
- High
- 49.86
- Volume
- 7.488 K
- Daily Change
- 20.56%
- Month Change
- 73.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.81%
- Year Change
- 29.91%