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PLTG: Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF
PLTG exchange rate has changed by 20.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.50 and at a high of 17.69.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PLTG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.64 today. It trades within 15.50 - 17.69, yesterday's close was 14.64, and trading volume reached 527. The live price chart of PLTG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.57% and USD. View the chart live to track PLTG movements.
How to buy PLTG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.64. Orders are usually placed near 17.64 or 17.94, while 527 and 13.73% show market activity. Follow PLTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PLTG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.54 - 19.75 and current price 17.64. Many compare 72.10% and 16.21% before placing orders at 17.64 or 17.94. Explore the PLTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF in the past year was 19.75. Within 7.54 - 19.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF (PLTG) over the year was 7.54. Comparing it with the current 17.64 and 7.54 - 19.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PLTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PLTG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.64, and 30.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.64
- Open
- 15.51
- Bid
- 17.64
- Ask
- 17.94
- Low
- 15.50
- High
- 17.69
- Volume
- 527
- Daily Change
- 20.49%
- Month Change
- 72.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.21%
- Year Change
- 30.57%