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PJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July
PJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.65 and at a high of 49.78.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PJUL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.72 today. It trades within 49.65 - 49.78, yesterday's close was 49.66, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of PJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.29% and USD. View the chart live to track PJUL movements.
How to buy PJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.72. Orders are usually placed near 49.72 or 50.02, while 60 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow PJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 44.28 - 49.88 and current price 49.72. Many compare 1.14% and 6.33% before placing orders at 49.72 or 50.02. Explore the PJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.88. Within 44.28 - 49.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL) over the year was 44.28. Comparing it with the current 49.72 and 44.28 - 49.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PJUL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.66, and 12.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.66
- Open
- 49.71
- Bid
- 49.72
- Ask
- 50.02
- Low
- 49.65
- High
- 49.78
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.33%
- Year Change
- 12.29%