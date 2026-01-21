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PGRO: Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
PGRO exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.50 and at a high of 47.80.
Follow Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGRO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PGRO stock price today?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 47.61 today. It trades within 47.50 - 47.80, yesterday's close was 47.34, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of PGRO shows these updates.
Does Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 47.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PGRO movements.
How to buy PGRO stock?
You can buy Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 47.61. Orders are usually placed near 47.61 or 47.91, while 19 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PGRO stock?
Investing in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.70 - 49.39 and current price 47.61. Many compare 3.55% and 12.61% before placing orders at 47.61 or 47.91. Explore the PGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 49.39. Within 38.70 - 49.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) over the year was 38.70. Comparing it with the current 47.61 and 38.70 - 49.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PGRO stock split?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.34, and 13.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.34
- Open
- 47.61
- Bid
- 47.61
- Ask
- 47.91
- Low
- 47.50
- High
- 47.80
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.61%
- Year Change
- 13.55%