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PFRL: PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF
PFRL exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.59 and at a high of 49.63.
Follow PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFRL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFRL stock price today?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock is priced at 49.62 today. It trades within 49.59 - 49.63, yesterday's close was 49.55, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of PFRL shows these updates.
Does PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF is currently valued at 49.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track PFRL movements.
How to buy PFRL stock?
You can buy PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF shares at the current price of 49.62. Orders are usually placed near 49.62 or 49.92, while 18 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow PFRL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFRL stock?
Investing in PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.60 - 49.85 and current price 49.62. Many compare 0.43% and 1.89% before placing orders at 49.62 or 49.92. Explore the PFRL price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the past year was 49.85. Within 48.60 - 49.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) over the year was 48.60. Comparing it with the current 49.62 and 48.60 - 49.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFRL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFRL stock split?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.55, and 0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.55
- Open
- 49.63
- Bid
- 49.62
- Ask
- 49.92
- Low
- 49.59
- High
- 49.63
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.89%
- Year Change
- 0.40%