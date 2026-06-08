QuotesSections
Currencies / PFIG
Back to US Stock Market

PFIG: Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

23.74 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFIG exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 23.77.

Follow Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFIG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFIG stock price today?

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.74 today. It trades within 23.73 - 23.77, yesterday's close was 23.70, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of PFIG shows these updates.

Does Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.58% and USD. View the chart live to track PFIG movements.

How to buy PFIG stock?

You can buy Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.74. Orders are usually placed near 23.74 or 24.04, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PFIG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFIG stock?

Investing in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.59 - 25.83 and current price 23.74. Many compare 0.21% and -2.47% before placing orders at 23.74 or 24.04. Explore the PFIG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.83. Within 23.59 - 25.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) over the year was 23.59. Comparing it with the current 23.74 and 23.59 - 25.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFIG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFIG stock split?

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.70, and -1.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.73 23.77
Year Range
23.59 25.83
Previous Close
23.70
Open
23.74
Bid
23.74
Ask
24.04
Low
23.73
High
23.77
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.21%
6 Months Change
-2.47%
Year Change
-1.58%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev