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PFIG: Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
PFIG exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 23.77.
Follow Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFIG News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFIG stock price today?
Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.74 today. It trades within 23.73 - 23.77, yesterday's close was 23.70, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of PFIG shows these updates.
Does Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.58% and USD. View the chart live to track PFIG movements.
How to buy PFIG stock?
You can buy Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.74. Orders are usually placed near 23.74 or 24.04, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PFIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFIG stock?
Investing in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.59 - 25.83 and current price 23.74. Many compare 0.21% and -2.47% before placing orders at 23.74 or 24.04. Explore the PFIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.83. Within 23.59 - 25.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) over the year was 23.59. Comparing it with the current 23.74 and 23.59 - 25.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFIG stock split?
Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.70, and -1.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.70
- Open
- 23.74
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- Low
- 23.73
- High
- 23.77
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.47%
- Year Change
- -1.58%