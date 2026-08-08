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PDX: PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest
PDX exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.53 and at a high of 21.85.
Follow PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDX stock price today?
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 21.57 today. It trades within 21.53 - 21.85, yesterday's close was 21.63, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of PDX shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 21.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.67% and USD. View the chart live to track PDX movements.
How to buy PDX stock?
You can buy PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 21.57. Orders are usually placed near 21.57 or 21.87, while 253 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow PDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDX stock?
Investing in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 18.47 - 25.20 and current price 21.57. Many compare 0.70% and 4.66% before placing orders at 21.57 or 21.87. Explore the PDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 25.20. Within 18.47 - 25.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest (PDX) over the year was 18.47. Comparing it with the current 21.57 and 18.47 - 25.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDX stock split?
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.63, and -12.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.63
- Open
- 21.68
- Bid
- 21.57
- Ask
- 21.87
- Low
- 21.53
- High
- 21.85
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.66%
- Year Change
- -12.67%