PDDL exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.23 and at a high of 15.64.

Follow GraniteShares 2x Long PDD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.