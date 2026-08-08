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PDCC: Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc.
PDCC exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.90 and at a high of 9.05.
Follow Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDCC stock price today?
Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. stock is priced at 9.05 today. It trades within 8.90 - 9.05, yesterday's close was 8.94, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of PDCC shows these updates.
Does Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. stock pay dividends?
Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. is currently valued at 9.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.72% and USD. View the chart live to track PDCC movements.
How to buy PDCC stock?
You can buy Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. shares at the current price of 9.05. Orders are usually placed near 9.05 or 9.35, while 5 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow PDCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDCC stock?
Investing in Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.45 - 12.64 and current price 9.05. Many compare 4.75% and -24.60% before placing orders at 9.05 or 9.35. Explore the PDCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. in the past year was 12.64. Within 8.45 - 12.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. (PDCC) over the year was 8.45. Comparing it with the current 9.05 and 8.45 - 12.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDCC stock split?
Pearl Diver Credit Co Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.94, and -26.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.94
- Open
- 9.02
- Bid
- 9.05
- Ask
- 9.35
- Low
- 8.90
- High
- 9.05
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.60%
- Year Change
- -26.72%