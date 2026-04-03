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PDBC: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
PDBC exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.23 and at a high of 17.39.
Follow Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDBC News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Greg Sharenow On Structural Changes In The Commodity Complex
- Oil Dips On Diplomacy, But Supply Risks Still Linger
- Stock-Bond Dynamics May Be In Flux, But Global Diversification Proved Its Worth In 2026
- The U.S. And Iran Reach Tentative Deal To End Hostilities, But Risks Remain
- PDBC: Oil Leading Commodities Lower, Despite The Strait of Hormuz's Closure (Downgrade)
- Oil Is Having A Moment — And You're Likely Missing Out
- HARD: A No K-1 Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)
- The Stagflation Narrative: What Doomers Get Wrong (Part 2)
- Commodity ETF (PDBC) Hits New 52-Week High
- Why to Bet on Broad Commodity Strategy ETFs?
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- What You Don’t Know About ETFs Might Hurt You. Rob’s Here to Help.
- What’s Really Moving Commodity Markets In 2026?
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Only Free Lunch In Investing
- Opinion: You think Iran is only about oil? No, it’s also about your dinner table.
- Fund Flows In Focus: Investors Eye Commodity ETFs Amid Middle East Conflict
- Inflation Risks Likely to Persist: ETFs Worth Watching Now
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Finding The Opportunities After The Selloff And End Of The War (NYSEARCA:USO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PDBC stock price today?
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 17.25 today. It trades within 17.23 - 17.39, yesterday's close was 17.23, and trading volume reached 1923. The live price chart of PDBC shows these updates.
Does Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 17.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PDBC movements.
How to buy PDBC stock?
You can buy Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 17.25. Orders are usually placed near 17.25 or 17.55, while 1923 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PDBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PDBC stock?
Investing in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.10 - 18.95 and current price 17.25. Many compare 0.76% and 12.09% before placing orders at 17.25 or 17.55. Explore the PDBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 18.95. Within 13.10 - 18.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) over the year was 13.10. Comparing it with the current 17.25 and 13.10 - 18.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PDBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PDBC stock split?
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.23, and 29.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.23
- Open
- 17.24
- Bid
- 17.25
- Ask
- 17.55
- Low
- 17.23
- High
- 17.39
- Volume
- 1.923 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.09%
- Year Change
- 29.31%