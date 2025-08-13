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PCQ: PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PCQ exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.77 and at a high of 8.80.
Follow PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCQ News
- NAC: A Buy For Long Duration Muni Value (NYSE:NAC)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For The Best Municipal Bond Exposure
- PCQ: Even At A Pop Higher, Value In This Muni Fund Remains (NYSE:PCQ)
- Fed’s expansive experiment in strategy to get a reboot at Jackson Hole
- Bank of America sells PIMCO California shares worth $2,870
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PCQ stock price today?
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 8.79 today. It trades within 8.77 - 8.80, yesterday's close was 8.78, and trading volume reached 93. The live price chart of PCQ shows these updates.
Does PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 8.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.55% and USD. View the chart live to track PCQ movements.
How to buy PCQ stock?
You can buy PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 8.79. Orders are usually placed near 8.79 or 9.09, while 93 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PCQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PCQ stock?
Investing in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.23 - 9.19 and current price 8.79. Many compare 1.97% and -3.51% before placing orders at 8.79 or 9.09. Explore the PCQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 9.19. Within 8.23 - 9.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) over the year was 8.23. Comparing it with the current 8.79 and 8.23 - 9.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PCQ stock split?
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.78, and 6.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.78
- Open
- 8.79
- Bid
- 8.79
- Ask
- 9.09
- Low
- 8.77
- High
- 8.80
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.51%
- Year Change
- 6.55%