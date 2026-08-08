- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PBPH: Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF
PBPH exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.52 and at a high of 27.84.
Follow Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBPH stock price today?
Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF stock is priced at 27.84 today. It trades within 27.52 - 27.84, yesterday's close was 27.47, and trading volume reached 81. The live price chart of PBPH shows these updates.
Does Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF is currently valued at 27.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PBPH movements.
How to buy PBPH stock?
You can buy Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF shares at the current price of 27.84. Orders are usually placed near 27.84 or 28.14, while 81 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow PBPH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBPH stock?
Investing in Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.24 - 28.25 and current price 27.84. Many compare 2.17% and 3.03% before placing orders at 27.84 or 28.14. Explore the PBPH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF in the past year was 28.25. Within 24.24 - 28.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF (PBPH) over the year was 24.24. Comparing it with the current 27.84 and 24.24 - 28.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBPH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBPH stock split?
Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.47, and 11.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.47
- Open
- 27.69
- Bid
- 27.84
- Ask
- 28.14
- Low
- 27.52
- High
- 27.84
- Volume
- 81
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- 11.00%