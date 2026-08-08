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PBFB: PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf
PBFB exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.37 and at a high of 32.41.
Follow PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBFB stock price today?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock is priced at 32.41 today. It trades within 32.37 - 32.41, yesterday's close was 32.36, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PBFB shows these updates.
Does PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock pay dividends?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf is currently valued at 32.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.88% and USD. View the chart live to track PBFB movements.
How to buy PBFB stock?
You can buy PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf shares at the current price of 32.41. Orders are usually placed near 32.41 or 32.71, while 4 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow PBFB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBFB stock?
Investing in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf involves considering the yearly range 29.58 - 32.41 and current price 32.41. Many compare 0.53% and 5.85% before placing orders at 32.41 or 32.71. Explore the PBFB price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf in the past year was 32.41. Within 29.58 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf (PBFB) over the year was 29.58. Comparing it with the current 32.41 and 29.58 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBFB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBFB stock split?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.36, and 5.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.36
- Open
- 32.40
- Bid
- 32.41
- Ask
- 32.71
- Low
- 32.37
- High
- 32.41
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.85%
- Year Change
- 5.88%