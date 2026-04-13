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PAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April

42.84 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.80 and at a high of 42.87.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PAPR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PAPR stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 42.84 today. It trades within 42.80 - 42.87, yesterday's close was 42.80, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of PAPR shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 42.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.59% and USD. View the chart live to track PAPR movements.

How to buy PAPR stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 42.84. Orders are usually placed near 42.84 or 43.14, while 20 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PAPR stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 42.88 and current price 42.84. Many compare 0.63% and 8.39% before placing orders at 42.84 or 43.14. Explore the PAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 42.88. Within 39.32 - 42.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 42.84 and 39.32 - 42.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PAPR stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.80, and 8.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.80 42.87
Year Range
39.32 42.88
Previous Close
42.80
Open
42.86
Bid
42.84
Ask
43.14
Low
42.80
High
42.87
Volume
20
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
0.63%
6 Months Change
8.39%
Year Change
8.59%
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