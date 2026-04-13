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PAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April
PAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.80 and at a high of 42.87.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAPR News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
- Markets Climb As Risks Ease And Earnings Deliver
- Whale's Insight: The Rebound Is Spreading Across Bitcoin, Altcoins, And Stocks
- Nasdaq Up By 60% Since Liberation Day Selloff And By 100% In 3 Years (NDX)
- Climbing A Wall Of Worry
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAPR stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 42.84 today. It trades within 42.80 - 42.87, yesterday's close was 42.80, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of PAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 42.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.59% and USD. View the chart live to track PAPR movements.
How to buy PAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 42.84. Orders are usually placed near 42.84 or 43.14, while 20 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 39.32 - 42.88 and current price 42.84. Many compare 0.63% and 8.39% before placing orders at 42.84 or 43.14. Explore the PAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 42.88. Within 39.32 - 42.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) over the year was 39.32. Comparing it with the current 42.84 and 39.32 - 42.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAPR stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.80, and 8.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.80
- Open
- 42.86
- Bid
- 42.84
- Ask
- 43.14
- Low
- 42.80
- High
- 42.87
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.39%
- Year Change
- 8.59%