- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PANG: Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF
PANG exchange rate has changed by 4.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.14 and at a high of 35.70.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PANG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF stock is priced at 34.97 today. It trades within 34.14 - 35.70, yesterday's close was 33.62, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of PANG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF is currently valued at 34.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 389.78% and USD. View the chart live to track PANG movements.
How to buy PANG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF shares at the current price of 34.97. Orders are usually placed near 34.97 or 35.27, while 29 and 2.43% show market activity. Follow PANG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PANG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.06 - 37.16 and current price 34.97. Many compare 15.26% and 425.86% before placing orders at 34.97 or 35.27. Explore the PANG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF in the past year was 37.16. Within 6.06 - 37.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF (PANG) over the year was 6.06. Comparing it with the current 34.97 and 6.06 - 37.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PANG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PANG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.62, and 389.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.62
- Open
- 34.14
- Bid
- 34.97
- Ask
- 35.27
- Low
- 34.14
- High
- 35.70
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 4.02%
- Month Change
- 15.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 425.86%
- Year Change
- 389.78%