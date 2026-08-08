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PALU: Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares
PALU exchange rate has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.45 and at a high of 58.73.
Follow Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PALU stock price today?
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 56.84 today. It trades within 55.45 - 58.73, yesterday's close was 55.35, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of PALU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 56.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 380.07% and USD. View the chart live to track PALU movements.
How to buy PALU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 56.84. Orders are usually placed near 56.84 or 57.14, while 133 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow PALU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PALU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 60.77 and current price 56.84. Many compare 16.21% and 418.14% before placing orders at 56.84 or 57.14. Explore the PALU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 60.77. Within 9.85 - 60.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (PALU) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 56.84 and 9.85 - 60.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PALU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PALU stock split?
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.35, and 380.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.35
- Open
- 56.45
- Bid
- 56.84
- Ask
- 57.14
- Low
- 55.45
- High
- 58.73
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- 2.69%
- Month Change
- 16.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 418.14%
- Year Change
- 380.07%