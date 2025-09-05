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PAAA: PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF
PAAA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.34 and at a high of 51.36.
Follow PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAAA News
- Safety & Inflation Engines For Protecting Your Portfolio
- PAAA: Simple AAA-Rated CLO ETF, Good Dividend Yield, Outstanding Risk-Return
- My Favorite Asset Class To Park Cash Without A Yield Drag
- 2 Picks, 7%+ Yields, One Goal: Survive The Meltdown
- Fixed Income Portfolio Update: 5.36% Average Yield With 2 New Funds
- Bonds Are Back - And Retirees Should Be Paying Attention
- PAAA: Low-Risk CLO ETF In An Uncertain Environment
- JAAA With PAAA: Building A 5.37% Yield 'Deep Defense' For 2026 (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- Fixed Income Portfolio Update: 5.5% Yield With Minimal Risk
- PAAA: A Guide To PGIM’s AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:PAAA)
- JAAA: Janus Henderson’s Floating-Rate AAA-Quality CLO Fund (NYSEARCA:JAAA)
- PAAA Versus JAAA: Comparing These Two High-Quality CLO ETFs (NYSEARCA:PAAA)
- PAAA: Defensive Yield In Uncertain Times (NYSEARCA:PAAA)
- How To Build A $500,000 Low-Stress Retirement Portfolio
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAAA stock price today?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF stock is priced at 51.35 today. It trades within 51.34 - 51.36, yesterday's close was 51.33, and trading volume reached 1407. The live price chart of PAAA shows these updates.
Does PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF stock pay dividends?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF is currently valued at 51.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD. View the chart live to track PAAA movements.
How to buy PAAA stock?
You can buy PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF shares at the current price of 51.35. Orders are usually placed near 51.35 or 51.65, while 1407 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PAAA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAAA stock?
Investing in PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.16 - 51.50 and current price 51.35. Many compare 0.12% and 0.21% before placing orders at 51.35 or 51.65. Explore the PAAA price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF in the past year was 51.50. Within 51.16 - 51.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) over the year was 51.16. Comparing it with the current 51.35 and 51.16 - 51.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAAA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAAA stock split?
PGIM ETF Trust PGIM AAA CLO ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.33, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.33
- Open
- 51.35
- Bid
- 51.35
- Ask
- 51.65
- Low
- 51.34
- High
- 51.36
- Volume
- 1.407 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.21%
- Year Change
- -0.17%