- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ORCX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF
ORCX exchange rate has changed by 4.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.84 and at a high of 22.25.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ORCX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock is priced at 22.17 today. It trades within 20.84 - 22.25, yesterday's close was 21.14, and trading volume reached 3286. The live price chart of ORCX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF is currently valued at 22.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 108.56% and USD. View the chart live to track ORCX movements.
How to buy ORCX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF shares at the current price of 22.17. Orders are usually placed near 22.17 or 22.47, while 3286 and 1.70% show market activity. Follow ORCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORCX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.18 - 71.04 and current price 22.17. Many compare 22.22% and 160.82% before placing orders at 22.17 or 22.47. Explore the ORCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF in the past year was 71.04. Within 8.18 - 71.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (ORCX) over the year was 8.18. Comparing it with the current 22.17 and 8.18 - 71.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORCX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.14, and 108.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.14
- Open
- 21.80
- Bid
- 22.17
- Ask
- 22.47
- Low
- 20.84
- High
- 22.25
- Volume
- 3.286 K
- Daily Change
- 4.87%
- Month Change
- 22.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 160.82%
- Year Change
- 108.56%