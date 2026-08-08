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ORCU: Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF
ORCU exchange rate has changed by 4.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.47 and at a high of 7.96.
Follow Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ORCU stock price today?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 7.94 today. It trades within 7.47 - 7.96, yesterday's close was 7.57, and trading volume reached 3417. The live price chart of ORCU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 7.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.83% and USD. View the chart live to track ORCU movements.
How to buy ORCU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 7.94. Orders are usually placed near 7.94 or 8.24, while 3417 and 1.93% show market activity. Follow ORCU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORCU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.90 - 27.62 and current price 7.94. Many compare 22.91% and -13.70% before placing orders at 7.94 or 8.24. Explore the ORCU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 27.62. Within 4.90 - 27.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF (ORCU) over the year was 4.90. Comparing it with the current 7.94 and 4.90 - 27.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORCU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORCU stock split?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.57, and -68.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.57
- Open
- 7.79
- Bid
- 7.94
- Ask
- 8.24
- Low
- 7.47
- High
- 7.96
- Volume
- 3.417 K
- Daily Change
- 4.89%
- Month Change
- 22.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.70%
- Year Change
- -68.83%