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ORCS: Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF
ORCS exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.62 and at a high of 30.55.
Follow Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ORCS stock price today?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF stock is priced at 29.68 today. It trades within 29.62 - 30.55, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of ORCS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF is currently valued at 29.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.11% and USD. View the chart live to track ORCS movements.
How to buy ORCS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF shares at the current price of 29.68. Orders are usually placed near 29.68 or 29.98, while 45 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow ORCS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORCS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.70 - 38.54 and current price 29.68. Many compare -11.46% and -17.72% before placing orders at 29.68 or 29.98. Explore the ORCS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF in the past year was 38.54. Within 18.70 - 38.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF (ORCS) over the year was 18.70. Comparing it with the current 29.68 and 18.70 - 38.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORCS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORCS stock split?
Direxion Daily ORCL Bear 1X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 20.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.31
- Open
- 29.82
- Bid
- 29.68
- Ask
- 29.98
- Low
- 29.62
- High
- 30.55
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -2.08%
- Month Change
- -11.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.72%
- Year Change
- 20.11%