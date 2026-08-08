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OPEG: Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF
OPEG exchange rate has changed by 4.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.24 and at a high of 2.36.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPEG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF stock is priced at 2.30 today. It trades within 2.24 - 2.36, yesterday's close was 2.20, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of OPEG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF is currently valued at 2.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.81% and USD. View the chart live to track OPEG movements.
How to buy OPEG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 2.30. Orders are usually placed near 2.30 or 2.60, while 34 and 2.68% show market activity. Follow OPEG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPEG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.15 - 16.86 and current price 2.30. Many compare -18.73% and -66.37% before placing orders at 2.30 or 2.60. Explore the OPEG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF in the past year was 16.86. Within 2.15 - 16.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF (OPEG) over the year was 2.15. Comparing it with the current 2.30 and 2.15 - 16.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPEG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPEG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.20, and -84.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.20
- Open
- 2.24
- Bid
- 2.30
- Ask
- 2.60
- Low
- 2.24
- High
- 2.36
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 4.55%
- Month Change
- -18.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -66.37%
- Year Change
- -84.81%