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ONDG: Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF
ONDG exchange rate has changed by 9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.19 and at a high of 3.60.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ONDG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock is priced at 3.60 today. It trades within 3.19 - 3.60, yesterday's close was 3.30, and trading volume reached 2482. The live price chart of ONDG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF is currently valued at 3.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -77.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ONDG movements.
How to buy ONDG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 3.60. Orders are usually placed near 3.60 or 3.90, while 2482 and 3.15% show market activity. Follow ONDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ONDG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.81 - 17.39 and current price 3.60. Many compare 48.76% and -53.85% before placing orders at 3.60 or 3.90. Explore the ONDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF in the past year was 17.39. Within 1.81 - 17.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF (ONDG) over the year was 1.81. Comparing it with the current 3.60 and 1.81 - 17.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ONDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ONDG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.30, and -77.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.30
- Open
- 3.49
- Bid
- 3.60
- Ask
- 3.90
- Low
- 3.19
- High
- 3.60
- Volume
- 2.482 K
- Daily Change
- 9.09%
- Month Change
- 48.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.85%
- Year Change
- -77.72%