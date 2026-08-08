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OKTG: Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF
OKTG exchange rate has changed by 5.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.00 and at a high of 32.75.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OKTG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF stock is priced at 32.17 today. It trades within 32.00 - 32.75, yesterday's close was 30.40, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of OKTG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF is currently valued at 32.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 119.89% and USD. View the chart live to track OKTG movements.
How to buy OKTG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 32.17. Orders are usually placed near 32.17 or 32.47, while 13 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow OKTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OKTG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.00 - 37.12 and current price 32.17. Many compare 2.65% and 210.52% before placing orders at 32.17 or 32.47. Explore the OKTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF in the past year was 37.12. Within 7.00 - 37.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF (OKTG) over the year was 7.00. Comparing it with the current 32.17 and 7.00 - 37.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OKTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OKTG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.40, and 119.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.40
- Open
- 32.00
- Bid
- 32.17
- Ask
- 32.47
- Low
- 32.00
- High
- 32.75
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 5.82%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 210.52%
- Year Change
- 119.89%