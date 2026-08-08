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OKLL: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF
OKLL exchange rate has changed by 29.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.10 and at a high of 3.87.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OKLL stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF stock is priced at 3.73 today. It trades within 3.10 - 3.87, yesterday's close was 2.88, and trading volume reached 16447. The live price chart of OKLL shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF is currently valued at 3.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -86.21% and USD. View the chart live to track OKLL movements.
How to buy OKLL stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF shares at the current price of 3.73. Orders are usually placed near 3.73 or 4.03, while 16447 and 17.67% show market activity. Follow OKLL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OKLL stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.24 - 169.95 and current price 3.73. Many compare 51.63% and -60.82% before placing orders at 3.73 or 4.03. Explore the OKLL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF in the past year was 169.95. Within 2.24 - 169.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF (OKLL) over the year was 2.24. Comparing it with the current 3.73 and 2.24 - 169.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OKLL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OKLL stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.88, and -86.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.88
- Open
- 3.17
- Bid
- 3.73
- Ask
- 4.03
- Low
- 3.10
- High
- 3.87
- Volume
- 16.447 K
- Daily Change
- 29.51%
- Month Change
- 51.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -60.82%
- Year Change
- -86.21%