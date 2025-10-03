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OBOR: KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF
OBOR exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.88 and at a high of 25.88.
Follow KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
OBOR News
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is OBOR stock price today?
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock is priced at 25.88 today. It trades within 25.88 - 25.88, yesterday's close was 25.95, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of OBOR shows these updates.
Does KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF is currently valued at 25.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.92% and USD. View the chart live to track OBOR movements.
How to buy OBOR stock?
You can buy KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF shares at the current price of 25.88. Orders are usually placed near 25.88 or 26.18, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OBOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OBOR stock?
Investing in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.98 - 30.05 and current price 25.88. Many compare -2.56% and -6.74% before placing orders at 25.88 or 26.18. Explore the OBOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF in the past year was 30.05. Within 23.98 - 30.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) over the year was 23.98. Comparing it with the current 25.88 and 23.98 - 30.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OBOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OBOR stock split?
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.95, and 7.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.95
- Open
- 25.88
- Bid
- 25.88
- Ask
- 26.18
- Low
- 25.88
- High
- 25.88
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.74%
- Year Change
- 7.92%