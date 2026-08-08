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OALC: Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF
OALC exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.08 and at a high of 42.49.
Follow Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OALC stock price today?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 42.12 today. It trades within 42.08 - 42.49, yesterday's close was 41.94, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of OALC shows these updates.
Does Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 42.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.33% and USD. View the chart live to track OALC movements.
How to buy OALC stock?
You can buy Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 42.12. Orders are usually placed near 42.12 or 42.42, while 21 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow OALC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OALC stock?
Investing in Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.38 - 42.49 and current price 42.12. Many compare 2.71% and 17.36% before placing orders at 42.12 or 42.42. Explore the OALC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 42.49. Within 33.38 - 42.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) over the year was 33.38. Comparing it with the current 42.12 and 33.38 - 42.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OALC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OALC stock split?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.94, and 17.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.94
- Open
- 42.17
- Bid
- 42.12
- Ask
- 42.42
- Low
- 42.08
- High
- 42.49
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.36%
- Year Change
- 17.33%