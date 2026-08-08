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OACP: Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
OACP exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.43 and at a high of 22.49.
Follow Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OACP stock price today?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.46 today. It trades within 22.43 - 22.49, yesterday's close was 22.42, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of OACP shows these updates.
Does Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.11% and USD. View the chart live to track OACP movements.
How to buy OACP stock?
You can buy Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.46. Orders are usually placed near 22.46 or 22.76, while 54 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow OACP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OACP stock?
Investing in Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.29 - 23.26 and current price 22.46. Many compare 0.54% and -2.98% before placing orders at 22.46 or 22.76. Explore the OACP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 23.26. Within 22.29 - 23.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) over the year was 22.29. Comparing it with the current 22.46 and 22.29 - 23.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OACP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OACP stock split?
Unified Series Trust OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.42, and -3.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.42
- Open
- 22.49
- Bid
- 22.46
- Ask
- 22.76
- Low
- 22.43
- High
- 22.49
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.98%
- Year Change
- -3.11%