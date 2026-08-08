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NVTX: Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF
NVTX exchange rate has changed by 23.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.58 and at a high of 25.14.
Follow Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVTX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF stock is priced at 24.62 today. It trades within 21.58 - 25.14, yesterday's close was 19.87, and trading volume reached 425. The live price chart of NVTX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF is currently valued at 24.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.28% and USD. View the chart live to track NVTX movements.
How to buy NVTX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 24.62. Orders are usually placed near 24.62 or 24.92, while 425 and 12.52% show market activity. Follow NVTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVTX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.02 - 209.96 and current price 24.62. Many compare 71.45% and 6.67% before placing orders at 24.62 or 24.92. Explore the NVTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF in the past year was 209.96. Within 12.02 - 209.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF (NVTX) over the year was 12.02. Comparing it with the current 24.62 and 12.02 - 209.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVTX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.87, and -6.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.87
- Open
- 21.88
- Bid
- 24.62
- Ask
- 24.92
- Low
- 21.58
- High
- 25.14
- Volume
- 425
- Daily Change
- 23.91%
- Month Change
- 71.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.67%
- Year Change
- -6.28%