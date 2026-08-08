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NVOX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF
NVOX exchange rate has changed by 5.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.70 and at a high of 15.08.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVOX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF stock is priced at 15.00 today. It trades within 14.70 - 15.08, yesterday's close was 14.22, and trading volume reached 294. The live price chart of NVOX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF is currently valued at 15.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.63% and USD. View the chart live to track NVOX movements.
How to buy NVOX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF shares at the current price of 15.00. Orders are usually placed near 15.00 or 15.30, while 294 and -0.40% show market activity. Follow NVOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVOX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.23 - 18.53 and current price 15.00. Many compare 0.33% and 51.52% before placing orders at 15.00 or 15.30. Explore the NVOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF in the past year was 18.53. Within 9.23 - 18.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF (NVOX) over the year was 9.23. Comparing it with the current 15.00 and 9.23 - 18.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVOX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long NVO ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.22, and -17.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.22
- Open
- 15.06
- Bid
- 15.00
- Ask
- 15.30
- Low
- 14.70
- High
- 15.08
- Volume
- 294
- Daily Change
- 5.49%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.52%
- Year Change
- -17.63%