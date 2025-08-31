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NVDY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF
NVDY exchange rate has changed by 1.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.87 and at a high of 13.05.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVDY News
- NVDY: Why Keeping It Simple By Staying Long Nvidia Shares Makes Sense
- 2 High-Yield Income ETFs Offering Yields Above 60% in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- CHPY: Weekly Income Meets Diversified Semiconductor Exposure (NYSEARCA:CHPY)
- NVII’s Hybrid Structure May Solve The Biggest Nvidia Income ETF Problem (BATS:NVII)
- NVII: 43% Dividend Yield From Leveraged Nvidia Exposure (BATS:NVII)
- Why I Prefer This Strategy On Nvidia Instead Of NVDY (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- SMCY: Extreme Yield ETF Based On SMCI Options (NYSEARCA:SMCY)
- NVDY: High Distributions But They Are Not Enough For Me (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- I've Never Been More Bullish On Covered Call ETFs Than Now (But With One Caveat)
- How YNVD:CA ETF Monetizes Nvidia Without Sacrificing Upside (NEOE:YNVD:CA)
- NVDY: Holding NAV While Paying High Yields (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- QDTE: Timely Moment To Exit This ETF With Its 33% Yield And Weekly Payouts (BATS:QDTE)
- NVDY ETF: Weekly Payouts Likely To Decrease (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- MAGY Vs. YMAG: Magnificent Exposure And Magnificent 'Yields' (BATS:MAGY)
- Avoid These 3 Dividend Traps Before They Wreck Your Retirement Income
- NVDY: A Flawed Strategy On An Unstoppable Stock (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- NVDY: Fighting Gravity For Income (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- ULTY ETF: 90% Yield But The Volatility And NAV Erosion May Not Be Worth It (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- NVDY ETF: High Yields And NAV Supported By NVIDIA's AI Investments (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- The Mirage Of Income Agnosticism: What MARO Vs. NVDY Really Reveal (NYSEARCA:MARO)
- NVDY: An Assessment Of How My Investment Is Actually Doing (NYSEARCA:NVDY)
- If You Are Covered Call Bear, Then You Have To Consider QDVO ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO)
- AMZY: Understanding The Strategy And Suitability Of This High-Yielding ETF (AMZY)
- 11 Ways To Profit From Nvidia, Regardless Of What Happens From Here (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDY stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 13.02 today. It trades within 12.87 - 13.05, yesterday's close was 12.77, and trading volume reached 1744. The live price chart of NVDY shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 13.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.73% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDY movements.
How to buy NVDY stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 13.02. Orders are usually placed near 13.02 or 13.32, while 1744 and 1.09% show market activity. Follow NVDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDY stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.57 - 14.94 and current price 13.02. Many compare 9.14% and -0.91% before placing orders at 13.02 or 13.32. Explore the NVDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 14.94. Within 11.57 - 14.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) over the year was 11.57. Comparing it with the current 13.02 and 11.57 - 14.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDY stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.77, and -6.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.77
- Open
- 12.88
- Bid
- 13.02
- Ask
- 13.32
- Low
- 12.87
- High
- 13.05
- Volume
- 1.744 K
- Daily Change
- 1.96%
- Month Change
- 9.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.91%
- Year Change
- -6.73%