- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVDG: Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF
NVDG exchange rate has changed by 4.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.24 and at a high of 20.90.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVDG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF stock is priced at 20.74 today. It trades within 20.24 - 20.90, yesterday's close was 19.84, and trading volume reached 272. The live price chart of NVDG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF is currently valued at 20.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.77% and USD. View the chart live to track NVDG movements.
How to buy NVDG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 20.74. Orders are usually placed near 20.74 or 21.04, while 272 and 2.12% show market activity. Follow NVDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVDG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.34 - 24.70 and current price 20.74. Many compare 27.95% and 46.26% before placing orders at 20.74 or 21.04. Explore the NVDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF in the past year was 24.70. Within 12.34 - 24.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDG) over the year was 12.34. Comparing it with the current 20.74 and 12.34 - 24.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVDG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.84, and 25.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.84
- Open
- 20.31
- Bid
- 20.74
- Ask
- 21.04
- Low
- 20.24
- High
- 20.90
- Volume
- 272
- Daily Change
- 4.54%
- Month Change
- 27.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.26%
- Year Change
- 25.77%