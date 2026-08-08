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NVBU: AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF
NVBU exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.57 and at a high of 31.62.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NVBU stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock is priced at 31.62 today. It trades within 31.57 - 31.62, yesterday's close was 31.52, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of NVBU shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF is currently valued at 31.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track NVBU movements.
How to buy NVBU stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF shares at the current price of 31.62. Orders are usually placed near 31.62 or 31.92, while 40 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NVBU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NVBU stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.95 - 31.65 and current price 31.62. Many compare 0.93% and 8.84% before placing orders at 31.62 or 31.92. Explore the NVBU price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the past year was 31.65. Within 27.95 - 31.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) over the year was 27.95. Comparing it with the current 31.62 and 27.95 - 31.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NVBU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NVBU stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.52, and 9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.52
- Open
- 31.62
- Bid
- 31.62
- Ask
- 31.92
- Low
- 31.57
- High
- 31.62
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.84%
- Year Change
- 9.02%