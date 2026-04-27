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NUHY: Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
NUHY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.26 and at a high of 21.27.
Follow Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUHY News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Markets In Context: Noise Vs. Fundamentals
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUHY stock price today?
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.27 today. It trades within 21.26 - 21.27, yesterday's close was 21.23, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of NUHY shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.21% and USD. View the chart live to track NUHY movements.
How to buy NUHY stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.27. Orders are usually placed near 21.27 or 21.57, while 8 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow NUHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUHY stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.93 - 21.85 and current price 21.27. Many compare 0.57% and -0.70% before placing orders at 21.27 or 21.57. Explore the NUHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 21.85. Within 20.93 - 21.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) over the year was 20.93. Comparing it with the current 21.27 and 20.93 - 21.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUHY stock split?
Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.23, and -1.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.23
- Open
- 21.26
- Bid
- 21.27
- Ask
- 21.57
- Low
- 21.26
- High
- 21.27
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.70%
- Year Change
- -1.21%