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NOWL: GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF
NOWL exchange rate has changed by 12.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.16 and at a high of 6.67.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NOWL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF stock is priced at 6.53 today. It trades within 6.16 - 6.67, yesterday's close was 5.80, and trading volume reached 7774. The live price chart of NOWL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF is currently valued at 6.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -69.85% and USD. View the chart live to track NOWL movements.
How to buy NOWL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF shares at the current price of 6.53. Orders are usually placed near 6.53 or 6.83, while 7774 and 5.15% show market activity. Follow NOWL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOWL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.49 - 24.50 and current price 6.53. Many compare 17.66% and 4.31% before placing orders at 6.53 or 6.83. Explore the NOWL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF in the past year was 24.50. Within 3.49 - 24.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) over the year was 3.49. Comparing it with the current 6.53 and 3.49 - 24.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOWL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOWL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.80, and -69.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.80
- Open
- 6.21
- Bid
- 6.53
- Ask
- 6.83
- Low
- 6.16
- High
- 6.67
- Volume
- 7.774 K
- Daily Change
- 12.59%
- Month Change
- 17.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.31%
- Year Change
- -69.85%