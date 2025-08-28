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NIKL: Sprott Nickel Miners ETF
NIKL exchange rate has changed by 3.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.13 and at a high of 14.34.
Follow Sprott Nickel Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NIKL News
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of July 2026
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2026
- Indonesia’s Reported Quota Rethink Caps Nickel Rally (Commodity:LN1:COM)
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of April 2026
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of March 2026
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of February 2026
- NIKL: Very Strong Recent Performance, Backed By Long-Term Demand
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of January 2026
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of December 2025
- Nickel Is Hated Enough To Be Loved - BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF)
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of November 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of October 2025
- Nickel Miners News For The Month Of September 2025
- BofA Securities upgrades Nickel Asia stock to Neutral on export outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NIKL stock price today?
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock is priced at 14.31 today. It trades within 14.13 - 14.34, yesterday's close was 13.82, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of NIKL shows these updates.
Does Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF is currently valued at 14.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.28% and USD. View the chart live to track NIKL movements.
How to buy NIKL stock?
You can buy Sprott Nickel Miners ETF shares at the current price of 14.31. Orders are usually placed near 14.31 or 14.61, while 77 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow NIKL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NIKL stock?
Investing in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.23 - 21.85 and current price 14.31. Many compare 10.42% and -25.74% before placing orders at 14.31 or 14.61. Explore the NIKL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF in the past year was 21.85. Within 12.23 - 21.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Nickel Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) over the year was 12.23. Comparing it with the current 14.31 and 12.23 - 21.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIKL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NIKL stock split?
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.82, and 11.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.82
- Open
- 14.20
- Bid
- 14.31
- Ask
- 14.61
- Low
- 14.13
- High
- 14.34
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 3.55%
- Month Change
- 10.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.74%
- Year Change
- 11.28%