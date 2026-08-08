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NIHI: NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF
NIHI exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.04 and at a high of 53.19.
Follow NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NIHI stock price today?
NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF stock is priced at 53.11 today. It trades within 53.04 - 53.19, yesterday's close was 52.75, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of NIHI shows these updates.
Does NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF is currently valued at 53.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.09% and USD. View the chart live to track NIHI movements.
How to buy NIHI stock?
You can buy NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF shares at the current price of 53.11. Orders are usually placed near 53.11 or 53.41, while 67 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow NIHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NIHI stock?
Investing in NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.85 - 53.43 and current price 53.11. Many compare 2.21% and 2.03% before placing orders at 53.11 or 53.41. Explore the NIHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF in the past year was 53.43. Within 46.85 - 53.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF (NIHI) over the year was 46.85. Comparing it with the current 53.11 and 46.85 - 53.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NIHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NIHI stock split?
NEOS MSCI EAFE High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.75, and 6.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.75
- Open
- 53.19
- Bid
- 53.11
- Ask
- 53.41
- Low
- 53.04
- High
- 53.19
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.03%
- Year Change
- 6.09%