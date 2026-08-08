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NFXL: Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
NFXL exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.95 and at a high of 16.53.
Follow Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFXL stock price today?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 16.38 today. It trades within 15.95 - 16.53, yesterday's close was 16.20, and trading volume reached 1218. The live price chart of NFXL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 16.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.10% and USD. View the chart live to track NFXL movements.
How to buy NFXL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 16.38. Orders are usually placed near 16.38 or 16.68, while 1218 and 2.70% show market activity. Follow NFXL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFXL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 12.57 - 38.36 and current price 16.38. Many compare 3.67% and -45.47% before placing orders at 16.38 or 16.68. Explore the NFXL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 38.36. Within 12.57 - 38.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NFXL) over the year was 12.57. Comparing it with the current 16.38 and 12.57 - 38.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFXL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFXL stock split?
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.20, and -20.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.20
- Open
- 15.95
- Bid
- 16.38
- Ask
- 16.68
- Low
- 15.95
- High
- 16.53
- Volume
- 1.218 K
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- 3.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.47%
- Year Change
- -20.10%