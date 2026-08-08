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NFLP: NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF
NFLP exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.94 and at a high of 18.03.
Follow NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFLP stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF stock is priced at 18.02 today. It trades within 17.94 - 18.03, yesterday's close was 17.87, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of NFLP shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF is currently valued at 18.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.98% and USD. View the chart live to track NFLP movements.
How to buy NFLP stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF shares at the current price of 18.02. Orders are usually placed near 18.02 or 18.32, while 6 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow NFLP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFLP stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.98 - 30.09 and current price 18.02. Many compare 1.64% and -33.16% before placing orders at 18.02 or 18.32. Explore the NFLP price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF in the past year was 30.09. Within 15.98 - 30.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF (NFLP) over the year was 15.98. Comparing it with the current 18.02 and 15.98 - 30.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFLP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFLP stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Netflix (NFLX) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.87, and -17.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.87
- Open
- 18.03
- Bid
- 18.02
- Ask
- 18.32
- Low
- 17.94
- High
- 18.03
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.16%
- Year Change
- -17.98%