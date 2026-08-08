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NETG: Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF
NETG exchange rate has changed by 11.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.90 and at a high of 22.32.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NETG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.36 today. It trades within 18.90 - 22.32, yesterday's close was 17.30, and trading volume reached 536. The live price chart of NETG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.15% and USD. View the chart live to track NETG movements.
How to buy NETG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.36. Orders are usually placed near 19.36 or 19.66, while 536 and -7.46% show market activity. Follow NETG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NETG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.40 - 22.32 and current price 19.36. Many compare 10.63% and 128.30% before placing orders at 19.36 or 19.66. Explore the NETG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF in the past year was 22.32. Within 7.40 - 22.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF (NETG) over the year was 7.40. Comparing it with the current 19.36 and 7.40 - 22.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NETG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NETG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long NET Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.30, and 33.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.30
- Open
- 20.92
- Bid
- 19.36
- Ask
- 19.66
- Low
- 18.90
- High
- 22.32
- Volume
- 536
- Daily Change
- 11.91%
- Month Change
- 10.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 128.30%
- Year Change
- 33.15%