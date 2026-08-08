- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NEMG: Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF
NEMG exchange rate has changed by 13.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.77 and at a high of 19.31.
Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEMG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.16 today. It trades within 18.77 - 19.31, yesterday's close was 16.82, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of NEMG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.98% and USD. View the chart live to track NEMG movements.
How to buy NEMG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.16. Orders are usually placed near 19.16 or 19.46, while 33 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow NEMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEMG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.26 - 33.47 and current price 19.16. Many compare 42.14% and -37.51% before placing orders at 19.16 or 19.46. Explore the NEMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF in the past year was 33.47. Within 12.26 - 33.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF (NEMG) over the year was 12.26. Comparing it with the current 19.16 and 12.26 - 33.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEMG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.82, and 24.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.82
- Open
- 19.14
- Bid
- 19.16
- Ask
- 19.46
- Low
- 18.77
- High
- 19.31
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 13.91%
- Month Change
- 42.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.51%
- Year Change
- 24.98%