NEMG exchange rate has changed by 13.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.77 and at a high of 19.31.

Follow Leverage Shares 2x Long NEM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.