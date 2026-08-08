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NEBX: Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF
NEBX exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.68 and at a high of 22.33.
Follow Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEBX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock is priced at 20.24 today. It trades within 18.68 - 22.33, yesterday's close was 20.71, and trading volume reached 4843. The live price chart of NEBX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF is currently valued at 20.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -55.59% and USD. View the chart live to track NEBX movements.
How to buy NEBX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 20.24. Orders are usually placed near 20.24 or 20.54, while 4843 and -9.36% show market activity. Follow NEBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEBX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.29 - 193.34 and current price 20.24. Many compare 0.85% and -22.69% before placing orders at 20.24 or 20.54. Explore the NEBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF in the past year was 193.34. Within 13.29 - 193.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF (NEBX) over the year was 13.29. Comparing it with the current 20.24 and 13.29 - 193.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEBX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.71, and -55.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.71
- Open
- 22.33
- Bid
- 20.24
- Ask
- 20.54
- Low
- 18.68
- High
- 22.33
- Volume
- 4.843 K
- Daily Change
- -2.27%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.69%
- Year Change
- -55.59%