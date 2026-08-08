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NBRG: Newbridge Acquisition Ltd
NBRG exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.99 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow Newbridge Acquisition Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBRG stock price today?
Newbridge Acquisition Ltd stock is priced at 9.99 today. It trades within 9.99 - 9.99, yesterday's close was 9.97, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NBRG shows these updates.
Does Newbridge Acquisition Ltd stock pay dividends?
Newbridge Acquisition Ltd is currently valued at 9.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.91% and USD. View the chart live to track NBRG movements.
How to buy NBRG stock?
You can buy Newbridge Acquisition Ltd shares at the current price of 9.99. Orders are usually placed near 9.99 or 10.29, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NBRG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBRG stock?
Investing in Newbridge Acquisition Ltd involves considering the yearly range 9.63 - 10.00 and current price 9.99. Many compare 0.20% and 0.91% before placing orders at 9.99 or 10.29. Explore the NBRG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Newbridge Acquisition Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Newbridge Acquisition Ltd in the past year was 10.00. Within 9.63 - 10.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Newbridge Acquisition Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Newbridge Acquisition Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Newbridge Acquisition Ltd (NBRG) over the year was 9.63. Comparing it with the current 9.99 and 9.63 - 10.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBRG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBRG stock split?
Newbridge Acquisition Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.97, and 0.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.97
- Open
- 9.99
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Low
- 9.99
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.91%
- Year Change
- 0.91%