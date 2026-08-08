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NBIL: GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF
NBIL exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.16 and at a high of 21.50.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBIL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF stock is priced at 19.69 today. It trades within 18.16 - 21.50, yesterday's close was 20.11, and trading volume reached 8467. The live price chart of NBIL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF is currently valued at 19.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.33% and USD. View the chart live to track NBIL movements.
How to buy NBIL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 19.69. Orders are usually placed near 19.69 or 19.99, while 8467 and -8.12% show market activity. Follow NBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBIL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.37 - 68.46 and current price 19.69. Many compare -0.40% and 137.52% before placing orders at 19.69 or 19.99. Explore the NBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF in the past year was 68.46. Within 6.37 - 68.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF (NBIL) over the year was 6.37. Comparing it with the current 19.69 and 6.37 - 68.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBIL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.11, and -24.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.11
- Open
- 21.43
- Bid
- 19.69
- Ask
- 19.99
- Low
- 18.16
- High
- 21.50
- Volume
- 8.467 K
- Daily Change
- -2.09%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 137.52%
- Year Change
- -24.33%