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NBCM: Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy
NBCM exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.73 and at a high of 28.89.
Follow Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBCM stock price today?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy stock is priced at 28.75 today. It trades within 28.73 - 28.89, yesterday's close was 28.62, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of NBCM shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy is currently valued at 28.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.51% and USD. View the chart live to track NBCM movements.
How to buy NBCM stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy shares at the current price of 28.75. Orders are usually placed near 28.75 or 29.05, while 58 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow NBCM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBCM stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 30.81 and current price 28.75. Many compare 2.02% and 10.70% before placing orders at 28.75 or 29.05. Explore the NBCM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy in the past year was 30.81. Within 24.26 - 30.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy (NBCM) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 28.75 and 24.26 - 30.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBCM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBCM stock split?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.62, and 18.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.62
- Open
- 28.73
- Bid
- 28.75
- Ask
- 29.05
- Low
- 28.73
- High
- 28.89
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.70%
- Year Change
- 18.51%