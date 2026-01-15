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NBB: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
NBB exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.21 and at a high of 15.49.
Follow Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBB News
- Norman Broadbent plans capital reduction to create distributable reserves
- Nuveen taxable municipal income fund VP buys $1215 in stock
- Norman Broadbent director Vaishampayan to step down in March
- A Municipal Investor’s Guide To Understanding Infrastructure Financing
- Norman Broadbent reports record financial performance in FY25
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBB stock price today?
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 15.39 today. It trades within 15.21 - 15.49, yesterday's close was 15.31, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of NBB shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 15.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.72% and USD. View the chart live to track NBB movements.
How to buy NBB stock?
You can buy Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 15.39. Orders are usually placed near 15.39 or 15.69, while 88 and 1.18% show market activity. Follow NBB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBB stock?
Investing in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 14.95 - 16.62 and current price 15.39. Many compare 0.85% and -5.93% before placing orders at 15.39 or 15.69. Explore the NBB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.62. Within 14.95 - 16.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NBB) over the year was 14.95. Comparing it with the current 15.39 and 14.95 - 16.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBB stock split?
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.31, and -2.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.31
- Open
- 15.21
- Bid
- 15.39
- Ask
- 15.69
- Low
- 15.21
- High
- 15.49
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.93%
- Year Change
- -2.72%