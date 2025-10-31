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NAC: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
NAC exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.79 and at a high of 11.86.
Follow Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAC stock price today?
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 11.83 today. It trades within 11.79 - 11.86, yesterday's close was 11.77, and trading volume reached 553. The live price chart of NAC shows these updates.
Does Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 11.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.53% and USD. View the chart live to track NAC movements.
How to buy NAC stock?
You can buy Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 11.83. Orders are usually placed near 11.83 or 12.13, while 553 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow NAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAC stock?
Investing in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.17 - 12.25 and current price 11.83. Many compare 1.28% and -1.74% before placing orders at 11.83 or 12.13. Explore the NAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 12.25. Within 11.17 - 12.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) over the year was 11.17. Comparing it with the current 11.83 and 11.17 - 12.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAC stock split?
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.77, and 5.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.77
- Open
- 11.79
- Bid
- 11.83
- Ask
- 12.13
- Low
- 11.79
- High
- 11.86
- Volume
- 553
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.74%
- Year Change
- 5.53%